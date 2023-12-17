Maple Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 171,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after acquiring an additional 115,166 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

HD opened at $354.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.21 and its 200-day moving average is $311.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

