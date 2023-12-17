Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 140 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $94.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average is $91.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

