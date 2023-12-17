Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 9,560 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2,153.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $88,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $51.30.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

