Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 77.4% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

EFG opened at $94.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.