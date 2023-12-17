Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 595 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGZ. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 138,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 33,734 shares during the last quarter. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGZ opened at $108.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.24 and a 200-day moving average of $106.46. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.80 and a 52 week high of $109.18.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

