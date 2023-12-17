Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,238,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 146.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

