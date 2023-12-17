Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $54.97 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

