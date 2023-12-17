Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1,650.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $57.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

