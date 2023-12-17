Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1,665.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.32.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.8 %

Albemarle stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $293.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.23.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

