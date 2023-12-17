Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,597 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.5% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $122,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 24.4% in the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Microsoft by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.3 %

MSFT opened at $370.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $356.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

