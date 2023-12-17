Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $299,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 587.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $213,522,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MCK opened at $439.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $456.27 and its 200-day moving average is $431.29. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $476.35. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile



McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

