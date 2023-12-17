Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $470,000 Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,562 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,456,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,111 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,954,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,046,000 after buying an additional 129,104 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

