Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,557 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

SMB stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

