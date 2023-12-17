Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VIG stock opened at $169.76 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $170.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.58.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

