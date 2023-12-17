Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,334,000 after purchasing an additional 131,352 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $2,882,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 564.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,713,000 after buying an additional 36,910 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $130.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day moving average is $111.57.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 356.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

