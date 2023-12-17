Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $773.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $669.81 and a 200 day moving average of $654.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $397.06 and a one year high of $779.68.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,308.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

