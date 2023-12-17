Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Invests $221,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS BBEU opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

