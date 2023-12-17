Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,373,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,694,000 after buying an additional 387,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,059,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $644,459,000 after buying an additional 464,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $469,764,000 after buying an additional 1,343,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

