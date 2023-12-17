Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $792,790,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 850.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $489.94 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $499.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.48 and a 200-day moving average of $441.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

