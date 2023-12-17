Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,556 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $122,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 140.4% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 63,910 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $6,380,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.52 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

