Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 20 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $773.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $397.06 and a 12-month high of $779.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $669.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.83.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

