Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 34 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $439.47 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $476.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $456.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

