Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 35 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 682,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,042,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.4 %

PH stock opened at $453.60 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $281.19 and a 1-year high of $458.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.75.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.86.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

