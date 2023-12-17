Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 492 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SUB stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.77. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.50 and a one year high of $105.34.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

