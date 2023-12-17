Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.8 %

AMD opened at $139.15 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,159.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

