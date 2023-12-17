Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $234.14 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.11 and its 200 day moving average is $235.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

