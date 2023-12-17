Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 14 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,480.00.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,394.90 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,418.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,427.75.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

