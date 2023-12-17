Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 14 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,480.00.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,394.90 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,186.56 and a 12-month high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,418.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,427.75.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

