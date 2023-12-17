Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 271 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.10.

NYSE ZBH opened at $118.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

