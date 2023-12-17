Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 55 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,935,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW opened at $823.54 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $534.01 and a one year high of $830.84. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $767.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $738.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

