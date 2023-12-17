McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $439.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.29. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $476.35. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.31.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

