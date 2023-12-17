McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $149.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

