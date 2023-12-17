McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $197.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

