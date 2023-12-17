McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,647 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $370.73 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

