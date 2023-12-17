MDxHealth Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, December 29th (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Friday, December 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, December 28th.

MDxHealth Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDXH opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.42. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $88.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 78.05% and a negative return on equity of 217.38%. The business had revenue of $19.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. Analysts predict that MDxHealth will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDXH. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MDxHealth from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDXH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDxHealth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXH. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the second quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the first quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the first quarter worth about $1,386,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MDxHealth

(Get Free Report)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.