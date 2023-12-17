Melissa M. Tomkiel Sells 13,963 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 13,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $41,190.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,251,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

BLDE stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $239.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

