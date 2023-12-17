Members Trust Co Acquires 884 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Members Trust Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after buying an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Finally, Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 104,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

NYSE:XOM opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $399.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

