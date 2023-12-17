Members Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Members Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $149.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $150.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

