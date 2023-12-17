Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

