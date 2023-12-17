Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 121.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 545,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,123,000 after acquiring an additional 47,289 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 88.1% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $266.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

