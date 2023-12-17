Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $827,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $105.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 162.22%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

