Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 490,285 shares of company stock worth $160,858,373. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $334.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

