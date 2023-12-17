Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.1% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $30,217,444.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $9,392,538.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,285 shares of company stock worth $160,858,373 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of META opened at $334.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

