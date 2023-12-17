Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Lifted by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 3.7% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total transaction of $183,717.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,555,790.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $9,061,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total value of $183,717.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,555,790.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $334.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.