MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Sells $1,344,600.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGM shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on MGM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $361,915,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,932,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,659 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 95,894.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.