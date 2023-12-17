Michael B. Lucareli Sells 20,000 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of MOD stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $57.07.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.18 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
