Michael B. Lucareli Sells 20,000 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $57.07.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.18 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

