Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

