MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Shares Up 1.4%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.26 and last traded at $44.91. 16,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 26,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.31.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.