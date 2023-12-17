Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Allied Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,822 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.8% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 117,790 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $370.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.00. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.