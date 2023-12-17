Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,941 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $370.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.